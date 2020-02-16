|
Dr. Delos "Del" H. Kelly passed away on November 28, 2019 at his beloved home in Pasadena, California, where he was a longtime resident for over 40 years. He was the second child of Harwill Kelly and Zeola Kelly, and was born on September 1, 1943, in Sanford, New York. He left New York in 1960 to serve in the United States Army. After dutifully completing his service, he received his B.A. (1967) and M.A. (1968) from San Diego State University. He then went on to receive his Ph.D. (1970) in Sociology from the University of Oregon, and became a die-hard Duck alumnus for life. Thereafter, he embarked on his teaching career at the State University of New York College of Geneseo, but eventually made his way back to sunny California permanently in 1976, when he became a full-time faculty member of the Department of Sociology at the California State University, Los Angeles. During his tenure, he published extensively, including over thirteen text books and thirty plus articles, and also proudly served as Chair of the Department of Criminal Justice and was later Chair of Sociology until he retired in 2004 as Professor Emiritus. In addition to being a notable scholar and professor, Del was a selfless and incredibly loving and devoted husband, father, and papa. His love for his family (including his pets) was boundless. During his retirement, he also became the "mayor" of Cameron's, a Pasadena establishment where he found a second home that was filled with great friends and good conversations. Del was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Jane Kelly; son Brett Kelly, daughter-in-law Lydia Kelly, and grandchildren Delan Kelly and Blake Kelly; Erin Kelly-Lopez, Son-in-law Cristian Lopez, and grandchildren Austin Lopez and Ava Lopez; daughter Alison Kelly, son-in-law Vinay Prabhakar, and granddaughter Olivia Prabhakar; brother Duane Kelly; Carolyn Roberts; and nephews and nieces.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020