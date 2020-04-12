|
|
August 15, 1933 - April 7, 2020 Diana Dial passed away in Pasadena, She was the daugher of Edith Lea Dial and Carl Dial. She is survived by daughters Victoria Bruce, Erica Roberg Williams and Lea Roberg Chao, grandchildren Damian Gallagher, David Gallagher, Kimberly Rausch, Bo and Julia Chao, great-granchildren Kasen, Ahsha, Amrita, Honor and Brendan Gallagher. She was a beautiful Rose Princess in 1952 Rose Parade, attaining her Bachelors in Architecture in 1965 from USC going on to redesign many homes in Pasadena with spectacular landscaping. Diana's diverse creativity in life included: gardening, cooking, amazing art work, enjoying eating, drinking and making merry with all of her family and friends. A celebration of Diana's life will be held in the near future.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020