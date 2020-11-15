1/1
Diane Drange
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 5, 1965 - November 9, 2020 Diane Patricia Drange died at her home Monday in Rosemead, Calif., from metastatic breast cancer. She was 55. Diane was born April 5, 1965 to Clifford and Joan Ware. She discovered her love of music as a child, playing the piano and singing. Diane was an avid reader, the proud owner of countless library cards and loved gardening in her backyard, but her pride and joy was her family. Diane graduated from Rosemead High. She studied music at Pasadena City College and California State University, Los Angeles, where she received a BA in Vocal Performance. She met Michael Drange at CSULA; they were wed in 1992 at Christ Lutheran Church in Chino, Calif. Diane worked as a waitress to support herself and her eldest son. She survived congestive heart failure following the birth of her twin boys, happily living another 26 "bonus years" while spending most of them raising her children. She also worked in the Garvey School District as a music teacher and librarian, and later as office manager for the Garvey Education Association. Diane performed as a singer throughout her life and was a prized member of her church choir. She enjoyed listening to music with her husband and driving aimlessly together throughout the San Gabriel Valley. Friends and colleagues recall Diane's infectious giggle and ability to put those around her at ease. She's remembered by her children and nieces and nephews as a pun aficionado and selfless mother. Indeed, Diane loved nothing more than to brag about her sons. Diane is predeceased by her parents and her son, Aaron Joseph Drange. She is survived by her husband, Michael, her sons Matthew and Phillip, sisters Theresa and Linda and brothers Stephen and Thomas. Diane's faith in God prepared her for her final journey home. Private services will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park. Anyone wishing to honor Diane can do so by donating in her memory to metastatic breast cancer research, at Metavivor.org, or to the Aaron Drange Memorial Scholarship, at Chico State University.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved