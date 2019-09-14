|
August 4,1943 - September 3, 2019 Donald James Banderas, age 76, passed away at his home in Lincoln, California on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1943 in Auburn, California to Ralph and Alice Banderas. Don attended Alta Vista grade school. He was also part of the well-known 1956 Auburn Boys Baseball All Stars team in which he played a big part in their dominance. Don later attended Placer High School and was a four sport varsity athlete, lettering in football, basketball, track, and baseball. Some people may remember him as "Donnie" or "Bandito." Don went on to earn a scholarship and play baseball for the Oregon Ducks, and to this day, he still holds the record for most stolen bases in one season. After graduating from Oregon, he became a teacher and coach at Del Oro. He moved down to Southern California and held two principal jobs before becoming a superintendent. He also earned his doctorate in Education at USC. His hobbies included landscaping, gardening, walking his dogs, and watching sports. He always knew when and where the Oregon Ducks would be playing. At certain points he would have four televisions turned on with different teams playing. Don was married twice. He married his first wife, Judy Brock, the mother of his only child, Jackie Banderas, who lives in Auburn and teaches in Lincoln. His second wife, Barbara (Bobbie) Banderas, passed away in 2013 from cancer. At the time, they were living in San Dimas, California. After Bobbie's death, Don moved to Sun City Lincoln to be near his family. Don is survived by his daughter, Jackie, and his two granddaughters, Lucia and Sloane, and his brother, Terry. He was preceded in death by his parents Alice and Ralph Banderas and his brother, Rocky.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019