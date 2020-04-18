|
April 6, 1928 - April 13, 2020 Don Mareina was born at home, 1618 Grafton Street, Los Angeles, California, on April 6, 1928 and died at home in Newport Beach, California on April 13, 2020. The grandson of the first settlers of the Chavez Ravine, the area we now know as Dodger Stadium, he spent his entire education in the Los Angeles public school system. He attended Logan Elementary School, Thomas Starr King Middle School and Belmont High School Class of Winter 1946. During his time at Belmont he was a three-year letterman varsity baseball player, the lead in June Mad and the handsome solider in Pride and Prejudice, 1 of 3 Ephebians and given the President HI-Y award. After graduation he began working at United Parcel Service as a file clerk and assistant mail boy. His time at UPS was briefly interrupted when he joined the army from 1951-1953 working as an accountant in the Fiscal Office while stationed in Death Valley. In 1947 he met the love of his life, Georgette Haver Mareina (passed 2017), at a bowling alley. Georgette's father, a longtime manager with UPS, came to Don when he needed a sub for the company bowling team and the rest is history. Bowling brought them together and continued to be an important tradition amongst their family to come; Don would bowl with the United States Bowling Congress for 30 years. Don and Georgette spent their first date seeing a musical at the Biltmore and the two enjoyed theatre at The Greek and San Gabriel Civic Auditorium for many years. The two were married in 1955 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Pasadena, California. After his time in the service, Don returned to UPS, where he worked for 32 years, before retiring in 1979 as Regional Purchasing Supply Manager. Don spent his retirement travelling, he and Georgette traveled to all 50 states, for bowling and vacations. He followed baseball very closely which included annual trips to spring training in Florida and Arizona. But most of his time was spent caring for and spending time with his immediate and extended family. Often the only gentlemen in the group, Don and Georgette took care of his mother, several aunts and numerous family friends throughout their lives. The example they both set with their love, time and generosity is greatly admired and emulated by the people who were lucky enough to know them. Don is survived by his three children; Ellen, George (Donna) and Julie (Ricky) and nothing made Don happier than being a grandpa, except maybe when he got to add Great to his title and became Don Don. A wonderful man, who will be greatly missed . . . He was a man of many hats! In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor San Pedro, California at lspsocal.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/tributegift or to Mount Angel Abbey at www.mountangelabbey.org/giving/ways-to-give
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020