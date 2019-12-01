Home

Donald "Mac" MacDonald

Donald "Mac" MacDonald Obituary
Aug. 12, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2019 Born in Long Beach, CA, Mac was a proud California native. He joined the Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. After his service, he worked for LA County as a Deputy Probation Officer. His empathy and compassion for others were his greatest strengths along with quick wit, good humor, and family devotion. As a proud Marine, it was fitting he chose the Marine Corps birthday to pass. Mac was preceded in death by his son Bruce, who died in 1978 at the age of 22. Mac is survived by his wife of 65 years, Esther, his children, Mary & Andrew, son-in-laws, Tim & George, and grandchildren, Sara & Craig. Services will be held Dec. 3 at St. John Vianney's Church in Hacienda Heights at 11 AM.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
