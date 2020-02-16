|
June 25, 1925 - Jan. 23, 2020 Don Carl Roudenbush, age 94, passed away peacefully in Pasadena, CA. He was a remarkable man of integrity and intelligence whose humor and sophistication enriched the lives of everyone around him. Don was born in Buffalo, NY to Elmer and Harriet Roudenbush, brother, William. They resided in Amherst, NY where he graduated high school in 1943 with conference championships in basketball, baseball and football. He was a Naval Aviation Cadet during WWII, played baseball for the University of North Carolina Navy Pre-Flight School and was released from active duty while in flight training at conclusion of the war. He graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1949 with a BS degree in Engineering. Don married Joan Otten in 1955 with ceremonies at the Otten home in Rancho Santa Fe. He has been a resident of Pasadena since 1954 and began his 35-year career in the Aviation & Aerospace industry. He started as West Coast Regional Representative for Kollsman Instrument Corp followed by Manager at Litton Industries Guidance & Control Systems Group, marketing Inertial Navigation Systems for military and commercial aircraft followed by 24 years at Hughes Aircraft and retired as a senior executive with the Radar Systems Group marketing Airborne Radar Weapon Systems for military aircraft both domestically and internationally. Don was a licensed pilot. He was an avid sportsman, an equestrian of 35 years and had been a member of West Hills Hunt Club, played polo at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center and rode the hills of Griffith Park. He snow-skied in the US and Europe and enjoyed sailing out of Long Beach Harbor as well as chartering sailboats in the Caribbean. His passion was golf having played courses in the continental US, Hawaii, Japan and Scotland. He enjoyed social gatherings with his cherished "Attitude Adjustment" group. He was a long-time member of Annandale Golf Club and Valley Hunt Club in Pasadena. Don was a man of faith. His memory lives on in our hearts and he will forever remain at the helm of his family. Don is survived by Joan Otten Roudenbush, daughter Kathryn Roudenbush Stefani and husband Stuart Stefani, son, Peter Roudenbush and wife, Teresa Sladek Roudenbush, grandchildren, Tyler Roudenbush and Kara Roudenbush, and Nicole Rose Stefani. A memorial service will be held at Pasadena Presbyterian Church on February 22, 2020 at 1 pm.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020