1936 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donna Bradshaw, n‚e Moody on March 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Donna was born in Los Angeles to Donald and Gladys (Weist) Moody in 1936. She graduated from Covina High School in 1953 and went on to earn an LVN license in 1965. She continued her education with an A.A. degree from Mount SAC in 1977 and a B.A. in Behavioral Science from Cal Poly Pomona in 1982. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald, in 1953, remaining by his side for more than 65 years. Donna's dream job was Director of Volunteers Services at Inter-Community Medical Center where she and "Ruthie" served from 1977 to 1993. Donna was an avid quilter, member of Nite Owls quilting group and gifted many with her quilts. She served in multiple volunteer positions including Advisory Board at Metro State Hospital, Board of Directors of East SGV Hot Line, Rancho Cucamonga Library Board, Friends of the Library, Etiwanda Historical Society and Girl Scouts. She was active in the auxiliary of ICMC. Donna is survived by her husband Ronald, daughter Sue (Perry) Kremer, 5 grandchildren, a great-grandson, brother Doug (Jacquie) Moody a niece and nephew. Her "adopted " daughters, Brigitte (Germany) and Merete (Denmark) mourn her passing. She was predeceased by sons Jeffrey (2017) and Craig (1992). Donna's life will be celebrated April 10, 2019 at 1pm at Oakdale Memorial Park Chapel, 1401 S. Grand Ave, Glendora CA 91740. Casual dress requested. Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019