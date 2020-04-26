|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Cundiff & Donna O'toole. John and Donna passed away in the early morning hours of Friday 04/03/2020 at their home in West Covina, CA. John and Donna leave behind 3 children; Raymond, Donald and Lisa and 2 grandchildren; Kaitlin and Samantha. John and Donna enjoyed an active life full of amazing friends and memories. They could often be found enjoying life at their second home in Bullhead City. John was a kind soul, Donna was a straight shooter but above all John and Donna loved and cherished the people in their lives. At this time no services have been announced. Please contact JohnCandDonnaO@gmail.com and we will notify you once the memorial date has been confirmed.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020