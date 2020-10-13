Donna Slagle

June 5, 1942 - October 7, 2020 Donna was a long time resident of La Verne and graduate of Bonita High and La Verne University She was a retired, life long educator who worked many years in Bonita USD. Donna is survived by her sons, Jon, Terry, Ric; her daughters-in-law Sandy and Melissa; her sister Lorna Sapp; her grandchildren Ashley, Brianna, Ryan, Bailey, Kaylee, Jessica, niece Darlene, nephews Mike and Steve; Great grandchildren Scarlett and Anthony. Graveside services will be held October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at La Verne Cemetery. All friends welcome.





