November 17th, 1964 - February 5th, 2019 Loving daughter, sister and aunt lost her battle to cancer. Grew up in El Monte, CA. A graduate of Mountain View HS. Received Bachelor's Degree in Political Science at Cal State Fullerton. Worked as a Librarian at Industry Hills Golf Course, until moving to Portland, where she became a Legal Research and Marketing Manager at Ater Wynne. Dorene's father, Carl passed away 4 days after Dorene. She is survived by mother Linda; and two siblings, Ed and Kathy. Survived also by her nephew, Brian and Nieces, Amanda and Katelin. Services will be Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 1pm. Rose Hills in Whittier, at the Memorial Chapel. Reception to follow.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019