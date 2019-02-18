Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
For more information about
Dorene Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorene Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorene Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorene Smith Obituary
November 17th, 1964 - February 5th, 2019 Loving daughter, sister and aunt lost her battle to cancer. Grew up in El Monte, CA. A graduate of Mountain View HS. Received Bachelor's Degree in Political Science at Cal State Fullerton. Worked as a Librarian at Industry Hills Golf Course, until moving to Portland, where she became a Legal Research and Marketing Manager at Ater Wynne. Dorene's father, Carl passed away 4 days after Dorene. She is survived by mother Linda; and two siblings, Ed and Kathy. Survived also by her nephew, Brian and Nieces, Amanda and Katelin. Services will be Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 1pm. Rose Hills in Whittier, at the Memorial Chapel. Reception to follow. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. Rose Hills Memorial Park WL00189870-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hills Company
Download Now