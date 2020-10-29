May 18, 1939 - Oct. 28, 2020 Born in Flint, MI Doug moved to Riverside in the 1950s. Avid sportsmen, he became a beloved coach and teacher at Royal Oak High School in Covina in the 60s (and later Charter Oak), and taught there for 30 years. He LOVED those Royal Oak Romans and then the Chargers with great passion. He touched many lives over the years. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grand and great-grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lou, his children Janet, Nancy, Andy, John and Cheri as well as many grand and great grand children with two more on the way. He died at home under the love and care of his family. Doug donated his body to LLUMC. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Lewy Body Dementia Research 750 West Broadway, Suite 2R, Long Beach NY 11561 or Lewybodyresourcecenter.org
In the future, the family will gather for a celebration of life.