4/08/1929 - 5/04/2019 Edward S. Jaureguy passed away May 4 at the age of 90. He was born in Pomona on April 8, 1929. He served in the Korean War. He is survived by his daughters Diane Hundley, Susan Gassaway, Catherine Wilson, sons Edward and Frank, and 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters: Rose Marie Handorf, Virginia Lima and Adele Jaureguy. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jean and Peter Jaureguy. A memorial will be held May 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at Queen of Heaven in Rowland Heights
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 11, 2019