Jan. 19, 1933 - April 14, 2019 Dr. Edward M. Tronaas, age 86 passed away on Palm Sunday April 14, 2019 in Covina, Ca. Edward was the son of LLoyd O. and Helen J. Tronaas. Born in Covina, Ca. on Jan. 19, 1933, he was raised in Baldwin Park and served in the US Navy. He married Ada Lee Dancer in 1955 and they lived and raised their family for over 60 years in Glendora. He attained his Doctorate of Education at La Verne College and retired as Vice President of Citrus College. He is survived by his wife Ada Lee, Son Chris, Daughter Alora and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 pm on April 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Covina at 310 N. 2nd Ave. Covina Ca. 91723. Custer Christiansen Mortuary 124 S. Citrus Ave. Covina, Ca. 91723 (626) 331-8231
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019