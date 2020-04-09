|
Feb. 9, 1940 - March 29, 2020 Edwin Earl Anglemyer, 80 husband of Dorothy Anglemyer of West Covina, CA passed away Sunday, March 29th 2020 at San Dimas Community Hospital. Born February 9, 1940 in Los Angeles CA. He was the son of the late Edwin and Louise Anglemyer. Mr. Anglemyer attended Mark Keppel High School where he met his wife Dorothy Beardsley. He was a member of the operating engineers Local 12 and Owner of Anglemyer Crane for over 60 years. Eddie built Anglemyer Crane into the largest and most respected crane companies in the San Gabriel Valley. He had a passion for fishing, golfing and traveling to his condos in Southern California. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years Dorothy Anglemyer of West Covina, CA, Son John Anglemyer and his wife Rene Anglemyer of Claremont, Daughter Deanna Anglemyer of West Covina, two granddaughters Chelsea and Shea and two Grandsons, Ethan and Billy. He is also survived by his brother Sid Anglemyer and his wife Gaynor. He was predeceased by his son Eddie Anglemyer. He has been laid to rest at Forest Lawn Covina Hills.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020