June 2, 1943 - July 12, 2020 Elaine (Emanuel) Sanderl, formerly of Pasadena, 77, passed away on July 12, 2020. Elaine was born in Rochester, New York, and graduated from St. Agnes High School. There she met the love of her life, William "Bill" Sanderl. They were married in 1965, and raised their family in Pasadena. Elaine was a loving wife and mother to Lisa, Mark, Michael, and Matthew. Her example of faith, integrity and commitment inspired many. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Parish in Altadena. True to her Italian heritage, Elaine filled her life with family, friends, and a good feast. Celebrating life's special moments, taking time for family vacations, and travel to connect with dear friends were always a priority. She will always be remembered for her gracious smile, carefully selected cards and thoughtful notes, her meatballs and sauce, and her favorite color, purple. After Bill's death in 2007, Elaine continued to dedicate her life to caring for those she loved, and found the greatest joy with her six grandchildren. An adoring mother, she was and will always be her children's guiding light teaching, helping, and loving them unconditionally. Elaine is survived by her sons Matthew (Amy) and Michael (Stacey), and daughter-in-law Liliana. She was a beloved Nonna to Andrew, Ryker, Liam, Julianne, Paul and Aubrey, and dear sister of Patricia E. Stauch and Jackie Bruno. She will be remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Lisa; her son, Mark; her sister, Mary Jo Reyes; and her parents, Joseph and Marie Emanuel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: George Washington University Cancer Center https://cancercenter.gwu.edu/about/support
Details of a memorial will be announced at a later date.