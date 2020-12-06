June 5, 1927 - Nov. 29, 2020 Elizabeth (Betsey) was born to John and Clara Bulger, their only child. She graduated from the University of Buffalo (1948) and Princeton Theological Seminary (1951), in one of the first classes to include women (Master of Religious Education). She served in National Ministries of the United Presbyterian Church in Booneville, KY (1951-53), and on May 2, 1953, married Charles S. Burgess, a classmate at Princeton Seminary. From 1953-1974, she served with her husband in ministries in: Denver, CO; El Paso, TX; San Antonio, TX; and Atlanta, GA. After her husband's sudden death from a heart attack (1974), she faithfully raised their four children (John, David, Mark, and Grace) and served as staff associate at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia. Upon her retirement, she moved to Monte Vista Grove Homes in Pasadena, CA (1999), where she found dear friends and a vibrant faith community. She touched others through her warm hospitality, delicious cookies, and thoughtful notes and gifts. Betsey is survived by her four children and eight grandchildren: Riley (Hannah), Luisa, Rachel, Jordan, Charles, Maggie, Krista, and Cara. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled later in 2021 at Monte Vista Grove. Memorial gifts may be made to the Quality of Life and Resident Financial Assistance Funds at Monte Vista Grove, or to the Betsey Burgess Staff Award Fund at Columbia Theological Seminary.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store