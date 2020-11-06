11/05/1934 - 9/18/2020 Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Barrett, 85 died Sept 18, 2020 with her family by her side in Moreno Valley. Betty was born on Nov 5, 1934, in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. She was raised by her father and grandparents and had 2 brothers. She married Raymond Barrett on Nov 6, 1954, and in that year they moved to California where she raised her 4 children. Betty is survived by her 3 girls, Linda, Cathy and Cindy and Son Ray: 13 Grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great-greatgrandchild.





