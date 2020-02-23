|
|
5-22-1942 - 2-6-2020 Elizabeth Rolph, of Altadena, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 6, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents Helen B. Adams and Neil J. Clarke, and her brother Neil J. Clarke, Jr. She leaves behind her two beloved children, Karen Sanders and Scott Thomas, and two beloved grandchildren Matthew and Kevin Sanders. For a more detailed obituary please see the Mountain View Cemetery online memorials at mtn-view.com/keeper/. Services will be held at San Marino Community Church, 1750 Virginia Road, on Friday February 28 at 10 am, followed by the Interment at Mountain View Cemetery, 2400 N. Fair Oaks in Altadena at noon, followed by a light reception. For further details and to RSVP, please contact Karen Sanders at kmkstahoe@sbcglobal.net
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020