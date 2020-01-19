|
July 5, 1933 - Dec. 31, 2019 Eugene Hunter Dryden, a lifelong citizen of San Marino and third-generation California, passed away peacefully on New Year's Eve due to complications from his stroke in 2018. He was 86. Gene attended Valentine, Huntington Middle School and graduated from San Marino/South Pasadena High School in 1951. He graduated Tau Beta Pi from California Institute of Technology with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering in 1955 and an MS degree in Electrical Engineering in 1956. He worked for Aerojet General/Northrup Grumman for 47 years as a manager for advanced programs for Electro-Optical Systems for the US Department of Defense. Dryden served San Marino in so many ways, including ten years on the San Marino Planning Commission, three terms on the San Marino City Council from 1988 to 2001, and was mayor from 1992 to 1994. Among some of his accomplishments, Gene was a Paul Harris Fellow, Distinguished Citizen Award of San Marino, Chair of the campaign to rededicate and design the San Marino War Memorial at Lacy Park, received recognition from State of California Senate for his dedication of Service to the City of San Marino, was Co-Chair of the San Marino Centennial, lead the committee to investigate the feasibility of restoring the Historic Michael White Adobe, was Scoutmaster of Troup 358, and was a deacon, elder and trustee at the San Marino Community Church. We mourn the loss of such a great man, but his spirit and legacy will live forever. He is survived by his loving wife Ann of 63 years, his daughter Laurie Modean (Paul) of San Marino, and grandchildren Hunter and Gracie; son Jim Dryden (Michelle) of Oak Park and grandchildren Pifer, Kathleen Gillian and Padraig. A celebration of Gene's life will be held on Friday, January 24th at 11:00 o'clock at the San Marino Community Church, 1750 Virginia Road, San Marino. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Marino Community Church Music Department, 1750 Virginia Road, San Marino, CA 91108 or the Pasadena Humane Society 361 South Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020