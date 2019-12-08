|
|
Dec. 28, 1929 - Nov. 28, 2019 Dr. Floyd Anthony Ventress, 89 of La Ca¤ada, CA, passed away peacefully on November 28 at Santa Teresita Manor, with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan Louise Castellani; their five children, Michael (Rebecca) Ventress, Denise (William) Bowles, Dale Ventress, Kerry Ventress, and Jonathan (Norma) Ventress; three beloved grandchildren Kathryn Ventress, Shannon Ventress, and Kellie Ventress; his brother Milton Louis Ventress; and many nieces and nephews. Floyd was born on December 28, 1929 in Baton Rouge Louisiana to Joseph Roy Ventress and Gertrude Noelie Sigur. He moved to California with his family in 1948, where he worked at Hart Schaffner Marx Men's clothing store in Los Angeles. He served in the Korean War, assigned to the 23 Infantry Regiment. He attained the rank of Sergeant and completed his service in 1952. Floyd was a Purple Heart recipient for wounds he suffered while in combat. After his service in the Army, he met Joan and they were married at Mother of Sorrow Catholic Church, Los Angeles, CA. He worked as a machinist and attended El Camino College. After receiving his associate degree, he transferred and graduated from the University of California Davis in 1961 with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. After graduation he and Joan moved their growing family to Pasadena, CA where he opened Arroyo Veterinary Hospital. In 1963, they moved to La Ca¤ada to raise their children. His working life was dedicated to his small animal veterinary practice, with a specialization in Radiation Oncology. In addition to his private practice, he was a founding member of the Eagle Rock Emergency Hospital and continued his ownership until his death. Floyd was involved with numerous local organizations including his 35+year membership with the Tournament of Roses. He also served as the president of UNICO-San Gabriel Valley and was a 35-year member of the La Ca¤ada Rotary Club, where he was a member of the Board of Directors. Floyd served as president of the Pasadena Quarterbacks Club, and was on the Board of Directors for the Stan Gray Foundation. He was an active member of the Pasadena B & B Rod Club for 23 years. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his family and many friends, He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Joseph LeRoy Ventress, James Alexander Ventress, and Ralph Lawrence Ventress. The family would like to acknowledge the extraordinary care and kindness Floyd received from the wonderful nuns, nurses, hospice team of Vitas, and other professionals at Santa Teresita Manor in Duarte, CA. Memorial may be made to Mutts and Moms Animal rescue 2877 Nina Street, Pasadena, CA 91107 or Santa Teresita, Attn: Development Office, 819 Buena Vista Street, Duarte, CA 91010. A Rosary in Floyd's memory will be held on December 12, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Cabot & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 27 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019