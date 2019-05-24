Nov. 25, 1922 - May 10, 2019 Frank passed away at Citrus Valley Hospice on Friday, May 10. He had been lovingly cared for by Irma Rios in his home in Glendora. Frank is rejoicing in heaven with his beloved wife, Katherine, of 60 years, and his dear Savior. Frank is survived by his sister, Irene Middleton of Pacifica, CA. Frank was born on a farm in Gage, Oklahoma, and moved to Canyon City, CO during the dust bowl era. He met Katherine while working for her father who treated him like a son. When WWII started, Frank enlisted in the Navy. As the war escalated, Frank was sent by ship to New Caledonia and then on to the island of Vella Lavella, cleaning and repairing guns on the planes. Frank and Katherine moved to Denver, CO where he graduated from the Western Radio Institute. They then moved to Los Angeles where Frank again graduated, this time from the National TV School. They started Community TV Service in Glendora where Frank is still known to many people in the San Gabriel Valley for servicing and selling TVs for almost 30 years. Frank is a much loved member of Christ First Baptist Church in Covina where his Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 10.30 a.m., preceded by a graveside service at Oakdale Mortuary in Glendora at 9:00 a.m. Frank has touched many lives through his generosity and was always the first one to help when someone was in need. Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary