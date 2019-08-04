San Gabriel Valley Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Covina Hills
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA 91724
800-204-3131
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Lawn - Covina Hills
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA 91724
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Italian Catholic Church
1039 N. Broadway
Los Angeles, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Claro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Claro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank J. Claro Obituary
01-27-1930 - 07-29-2019 Born in Los Angeles on January 27, 1930, Frank is survived by his three children and their spouses, Rosemarie and Bob Lippman, Mary Linda and George Daddona, Joe Claro and John Buehler; five grandchildren, Dr. Nicole Daddona, Michelle Daddona, Michael Daddona, Kara Brown, Kief Lippman and six great-grandchildren, Kayli, Kamryn, Noah, Anaya, Micah and Jax. As one of the founders of Claro's Italian Markets, Inc., Frank worked with his family for most of his life. He was a kind and generous man who loved people and was very active in the Italian American community. Frank was a proud member of Ramona Parlor #109 Native Sons of the Golden West, the San Gabriel Valley Model "A" Restorers' Club, UNICO, the Garibaldina M.B. Society, the Sons of Italy and the Historic Italian Hall Foundation. He was a remarkable man who served as a loving inspiration to his friends and family. Frank will be missed by all who had the good fortune to have known him. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center or the NSGW Cleft Palate Fund c/o Ramona Parlor #109. Visitation services will be held at Forest Lawn Mortuary in Covina Hills on Wednesday, August 7th from 6-9pm. A mass will be held at St. Peter's Italian Catholic Church on the following day at 10:30am. Valet Parking will be provided. There will be a reception at La Casa Italiana immediately following the mass.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Covina Hills
Download Now