01-27-1930 - 07-29-2019 Born in Los Angeles on January 27, 1930, Frank is survived by his three children and their spouses, Rosemarie and Bob Lippman, Mary Linda and George Daddona, Joe Claro and John Buehler; five grandchildren, Dr. Nicole Daddona, Michelle Daddona, Michael Daddona, Kara Brown, Kief Lippman and six great-grandchildren, Kayli, Kamryn, Noah, Anaya, Micah and Jax. As one of the founders of Claro's Italian Markets, Inc., Frank worked with his family for most of his life. He was a kind and generous man who loved people and was very active in the Italian American community. Frank was a proud member of Ramona Parlor #109 Native Sons of the Golden West, the San Gabriel Valley Model "A" Restorers' Club, UNICO, the Garibaldina M.B. Society, the Sons of Italy and the Historic Italian Hall Foundation. He was a remarkable man who served as a loving inspiration to his friends and family. Frank will be missed by all who had the good fortune to have known him. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center or the NSGW Cleft Palate Fund c/o Ramona Parlor #109. Visitation services will be held at Forest Lawn Mortuary in Covina Hills on Wednesday, August 7th from 6-9pm. A mass will be held at St. Peter's Italian Catholic Church on the following day at 10:30am. Valet Parking will be provided. There will be a reception at La Casa Italiana immediately following the mass.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019