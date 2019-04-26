|
Aug. 26, 1939 - April 19, 2019 Frederick John Folsom, age 79, died Friday, April 19, in San Dimas, Calif., from complications of pneumonia and congestive heart failure. He had been in declining health for several years as a consequence of a heart infection. Born in Berkeley, Calif., the oldest child of John E. (Jack) Folsom and Betty Louise (Farmer) Folsom, the family shortly thereafter moved to San Gabriel. Aside from a brief, 10-month period in 1964-65, when he lived in Chicago, he remained in the San Gabriel Valley for his entire life. He attended Temple City schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating from Temple City High School with the class of 1958. He followed his father into the foundry industry, employed first at their company, Sierra Industrial Products, in San Gabriel, then with several Los Angeles-based foundries before taking a position with Black Products Co. in Chicago, which convinced him he preferred living and working in southern California. Following his return to the San Gabriel Valley, he held sales positions representing several companies that provided materials to the foundry industry before retiring and turning his energy and his love of cooking into a catering business. Working side by side with his wife, Myra, the "Cooknduo" prepared and served dinners for banquets and trade shows, mostly located at the Masonic Lodge in Arcadia. His association with the Masons spanned more than half his life; he became a Master Mason in 1961 and was awarded his 50-year pin in 2011 and received the Hiram Award in 2004 from Arcadia Lodge 278 recognizing his service to the lodge. He was married three times. He and his first wife, Barbara Anderson, had two children, John Edward III and Fred, Jr. Following their divorce in 1972, he married Tania Stremel, with whom he had a son, Chad, and a daughter, Clara. That marriage ended in divorce. In 1981, he began dating Myra Roberson, whom he had met through their mutual association with the foundry industry. They married in 1982. Fred had finally found the love of his life, and the couple lived and worked happily together until her untimely death from breast cancer in 2007. In addition to his wife, Myra, he was predeceased by his father; his son, John III; and his brother, John Jr. He is survived by his mother, Betty; his sister, Sally Ervolina; his sister-in-law, Joyce Folsom of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; his sons, Fred Jr. (Jennifer), and Chad; his daughter, Clara Dyer (Marty); his grandchildren Shannon and Courtney Folsom; Kelsey, Alexis and Emily Bunt; Jonathan and Matthew Folsom; his great-granddaughter Brooklyn; and his friend since the age of 14, Art Leonard, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Fred loved his home and his garden, never happier than when he had put the season's first tomato plants in the ground, eagerly awaiting that first vine-ripe tomato. Not two weeks before his death, he was planting tomatoes and had ordered strawberry plants in anticipation of summer. Until his health began to slow him down, he always had a project either in progress or about to start. He loved a good story, especially ones he told, and ascribed to the old Irish adage, "Never let truth get in the way of a good story." Most of all, Fred loved his family. He was a loving and devoted son, father, brother, and grandfather, becoming a great-grandfather for the first time this past year. And he was a good husband who demonstrated the truth of the saying, "Third time's the charm." He will be greatly missed but not forgotten. The family wishes to extend its deepest appreciation for the help and support provided by MaryLou Marquez and the Masonic Outreach program. Plans for a memorial service are pending and will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make a contribution in Fred's memory may send a check to the Masonic Homes of California, c/o MaryLou Marquez, Care Manager, 1650 East Old Badillo St., Covina, Calif., 91730, or to the donor's .
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019