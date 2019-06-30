|
June 21, 1952 - June 7, 2019 Gene Anthony Iacono (June 21, 1952 June 7, 2019): Entrepreneur, inventor, sound engineer, talent manager, musician, friend, mentor, brother, son and hero to many. Gene's many accomplishments in the entertainment world span four decades and reach far and wide. Gene's interest in entertainment started in high school where he began doing "light shows" for local bands at the Elks Lodge and at his high school. Gene's passion for music and entertainment deepened when he joined the Edgewood High School Trojanaires, the very first musical show choir in the country which performed all around Southern California including Knott's Berry Farm. Gene continued to be an ardent supporter of the group throughout his life. In the 1970s, as a very young man in his 20s, Gene pioneered the concept of the seasonal "haunted house" creating the Haunted Psycho House, long before the theme-park style hauntings. The "Psycho House" set the "scare" standard for haunted houses to this day. Gene's continuing passion for music and his technical knowledge lead him to open The Music Store and 16 track state-of-the-art recording studio in Walnut California. Gene's expertise in audio engineering and demand for his skills motivated him to start Gient Communications, a professional audio services company which provided services to clients and artists such as with The Young Americans, Capitan & Tenniele, Matt Catingube, Universal Theme Parks and many others. Gene invented and patented SWIMM SYSTEM, a waterproof wireless microphone system used by waterparks like Universal and Sea World all over the world. Gene worked closely with Doug Weston to replace and update the aging sound system at the world famous Troubador in West Los Angeles in the 1980s. Gene had a sharp eye for raw talent and that motivated him to develop and mentor that talent. He managed many up-and-coming artists over the years including PIPER (The Piper Twins), Thin Ice, The Dash, Underdog, and many others. In later years Gene contracted with Universal Studios Theme parks on many projects, openings and shows. Gene Anthony Iacono, touched many people. His legacy lives on in those he impacted so deeply.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on June 30, 2019