March 2, 1926 - October 29, 2019 George passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Altadena home. He was born on March 2, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Elisha and Marie Kalemkarian. At the age of 8, because of the Great Depression, his family moved to Altadena, where he lived the remainder of his life. In 1944, George enlisted in the US Navy, serving in World War II. Trained as a motor machinist and landing craft driver, George served his country while stationed in Okinawa. He was honorably discharged in 1946, and retuned home to complete his engineering education. George married the love of his life, Geraldine Arzoian on January 19, 1957. They were blessed with three children, Craig (Mary Rose),Valerie (Damon), and Lisa , as well as seven grandchildren, Laura (Michael), Michele, Nicole, Sidney, Nicolas, Audrey, and Sofia. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Larson (Dale.) After retiring from JPL at 65, George enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, visiting his grandchildren, tinkering in his workshop, grilling shish kebab, and making early morning wake up calls. A service will be held at Mountain View cemetery - 2400 N Fair Oaks Ave, Altadena, November 9th at 2pm.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019