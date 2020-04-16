|
June 2, 1918 - April 5, 2020 G‚za Joseph Demeter was born on June 2, 1918, in Woodbridge, N.J., one of three sons of Janos Demeter and Suzanna Demeter (n‚e Suto), emigrants from Hungary who had arrived in New York City in 1907 and 1912, respectively. At the time of his death on April 5, 2020, he was a resident of Del Mar Park in Pasadena, Calif. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Rosemead, Calif. The deceased graduated from Carteret High School in Carteret, N.J., where he was a member of the track and field team and where he met his future wife. In 1939 he received an associate degree in chemical engineering from Newark (N.J.) Technical School, a division of Newark College of Engineering. He also pursued a degree in metallurgical engineering at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute in New York City. He married Catherine Coughlin in the rectory of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Carteret, N.J., on June 20, 1942. Fifteen months later he enlisted as an apprentice seaman in the U.S. Naval Reserve and did military service at the Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Md. In 1948 Demeter, his wife, and their two children moved to Cranford, N.J. After working for Arwood Precision Casting Corporation in Brooklyn, N.Y., as plant manager and research engineer, he accepted a position as western division manager for Arwood's plant in Southern California in 1954. He later was a principal owner and an officer of Rex Precision Products, an investment casting manufacturing company in Gardena, Calif. The company produced parts for use in such fields as aerospace, transportation, electronics, machining, waste disposal, and leisure-time activities. Rex Precision Products became a publicly owned corporation in 1970 and merged with a subsidiary of Alco Standard Corporation seven years later. Demeter and his family resided in South Pasadena from 1954 to 1964 and were parishioners of Holy Family Catholic Church there. In 1958-59 he served as scout master of Troop 333 in the parish. He and his wife later lived on Lombardy Road in Pasadena and were members of Sts. Felicitas and Perpetua Catholic Church in San Marino. For several years in the 1970s he served on the financial advisory board at St. Francis High School in La Ca¤ada Flintridge. A trout-fishing and horse-racing enthusiast, Demeter was a longtime member of the Pasadena Casting Club and the Santa Anita Turf Club in Arcadia, Calif. His fishing pursuits took him as far as Alaska, Argentina, British Columbia, Montana, Newfoundland, and New Zealand. During the 1980s he and his wife raced thoroughbred horses at Santa Anita, Hollywood Park, and elsewhere on the West Coast. In 1996 Demeter was preceded in death by his wife of almost 54 years. He is survived by his son, Richard, of Pasadena; his daughter, Kathleen, and her husband, Stephen Fleisher, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; three grandchildren: Mark Tesar, Brian Tesar, and Stephanie (Garth) Davis; three great-grandchildren (Lisa Vela, Emma Davis, and Ethan Davis); a step-great-granddaughter (Cristina Vela); and nieces and nephews in New Jersey, Texas, Georgia and Nova Scotia.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020