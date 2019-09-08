|
Dec. 6, 1940 - Aug. 28, 2019 Gil Mu¤oz passed away at his home in Pasadena, CA surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Poncitl n, Jalisco, Mexico to Fabian Mu¤oz and Magdalena Lopez Mu¤oz. When he was 19, he immigrated to the US in search of greater opportunities. Gil was the founder of Munoz Landscape, Inc. and Monica's Nursery with his wife Martha. Through his collaborative vision, he created beautiful gardens throughout the San Gabriel Valley and beyond for many homes, businesses, and community parks. His landscaping works have won numerous acclamations, including Community Action Awards, Los Angeles County Beautification Awards, and a Golden Nugget Award in 1990 for one of the best real estate development projects in the western United States. For years, his residential landscape has been featured on numerous garden and architecture tours throughout Pasadena and San Marino. Further, Gil was far more than just a successful businessman in the Los Angeles community. To the many families and businesses whose lives he touched he was family. Gil's passions were his work and family. He was known for his hard working nature, quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate spirit. Gil is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Martha and his two daughters Martha (Scott) Quigley, Monica and grandchildren: Philip Quigley and Maria Quigley. His family and friends miss him dearly and will forever hold in their hearts the cherished memories of his beautiful life. A funeral will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 4:00pm at St. Philip the Apostle Church in Pasadena.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019