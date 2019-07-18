|
June 18, 1922 - July 9, 2019 Longoria, Gilbert E. Passed away peacefully after 97 wonderful, happy years. He was born and raised in Pasadena, California. He married his childhood sweetheart Virginia Montanez Longoria for 59 years until she was called by our Lord in 2001. He proudly volunteered and served his country in the Armored Division in the battle of the bulge under General Patton. He completed his Masters in Business Administration and worked as a supervisor engineer at Hughes Aircraft Industries and enjoyed 32 years of retirement with his family playing baseball and traveling. His humor, laughter and happy positive outlook will be missed. He will be laid to rest on Friday July 19th, 2019 next to his beloved wife Virginia at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City. The Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Pasadena at 9:30 AM. Friends and Family will gather at The American Legion post #280 on N Vinedo Ave in Pasadena, following the church services, to celebrate and remember his wonderful life.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on July 18, 2019