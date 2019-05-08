|
12/30/42 - 4/29/19 CLAREMONT Gini McCanne, 76, died of natural causes on April 29 at Pomona Valley Hospital. The daughter of Colonel Robert F. Gadd, Jr. and Barry I. Gadd, she was born in Los Angeles, CA and raised in Connecticut. She is predeceased by her brother, Lt. Colonel Richard B. Gadd of Vienna, VA, and her son-in-law, Kevin Kearney of Claremont. Gini is survived by her brother, Colonel Robert F. (Sunny) Gadd, III of Colorado Springs, CO; and children, Traci Kearney of Claremont, Kristi (John) Baugus of Azusa, and Darren (Tirzah) McCanne of Crestline. She is also survived by her grandchildren Justin, Jessica, Jade, Makenna, Amberlee, and Karina, and great-grandson Noah. A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, May 11 at 10:00 am at White's Funeral Home, 404 E Foothill Blvd, Azusa. Gini will be laid to rest with military honors in a private family service at Riverside National Cemetery. White's Funeral Home, Azusa
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 8, 2019