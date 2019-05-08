San Gabriel Valley Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White's Funeral Home - Azusa
404 E. Foothill Blvd.
Azusa, CA 91702
626-334-2921
Resources
More Obituaries for Gini McCanne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gini McCanne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gini McCanne Obituary
12/30/42 - 4/29/19 CLAREMONT Gini McCanne, 76, died of natural causes on April 29 at Pomona Valley Hospital. The daughter of Colonel Robert F. Gadd, Jr. and Barry I. Gadd, she was born in Los Angeles, CA and raised in Connecticut. She is predeceased by her brother, Lt. Colonel Richard B. Gadd of Vienna, VA, and her son-in-law, Kevin Kearney of Claremont. Gini is survived by her brother, Colonel Robert F. (Sunny) Gadd, III of Colorado Springs, CO; and children, Traci Kearney of Claremont, Kristi (John) Baugus of Azusa, and Darren (Tirzah) McCanne of Crestline. She is also survived by her grandchildren Justin, Jessica, Jade, Makenna, Amberlee, and Karina, and great-grandson Noah. A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, May 11 at 10:00 am at White's Funeral Home, 404 E Foothill Blvd, Azusa. Gini will be laid to rest with military honors in a private family service at Riverside National Cemetery. White's Funeral Home, Azusa
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White's Funeral Home - Azusa
Download Now