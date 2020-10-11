Aug. 25, 1928 - Sept. 23, 2020 Long time Sierra Madre resident, Glidden "Bud" Switzer, passed away on September 23, 2020, shortly after his 92nd birthday. Bud was born in Culver City, CA on August 25, 1928. In 1938, at the age of 10, his family moved to Sierra Madre where he would spend the next 82 years of his life raising his family, building lifelong friendships, and serving his community. Bud and Donna Mae were married on July 15, 1950. Shortly after they were married, he served in the Army in Korea and Japan. He later graduated from UCLA with a degree in Geophysics. His professional career was in computer science and aerospace, working for many years at Hughes Aircraft. Due to his love for adventure as well as the outdoors, family outings included numerous hikes in the local mountains as well as the Sierras, camping trips across the country and an annual overnight at the Rose Parade route. Bud was recognized as 2006 Citizen of the Year for his many years of service as a Boy Scout leader, his participation in the efforts to restore and maintain the Mount Wilson Trail, as well as the part that he played in planning and establishing the Veteran's Photo Wall at Memorial Park. Perhaps he was best known for the numerous pumpkins that he and his son Kevin carved every year at Halloween. The pumpkins as well as the involvement from the whole neighborhood have attracted thousands of visitors over the years. In 2019, Bud had the honor of serving as the Grand Marshal of the Sierra Madre Fourth of July parade. Bud was predeceased in 2018 by his wife of 67 years, Donna Mae, in 2019 by his son Kevin, and in 2010 by his grandson Truman. He will be remembered by his son, Cameron (Melinda); his daughters Debra (Duane) Spoelstra and Lisa; his daughter-in-law Robin; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.





