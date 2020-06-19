01/24/1933 - 05/02/2020 Gloria Smith was born in Studio City, California to Benjamin and Mae (nee Barrett) Hawkins. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood visiting the Universal lot with her father who spent his entire career at the studio. She loved the beach and spent many summers on Balboa Island. She met Edward Smith in 1952 and they were married October 3, 1953. They spent 66 adventurous years together until his passing August 11, 2019. Gloria loved her gardens and golden retrievers. She was deeply committed to many charitable causes in the Pasadena/Altadena community most particularly the Altadena Guild of the Huntington Hospital, Pasadena Humane Society, Pasadena Art League, Pasadena Conservatory of Music, and the Pasadena Symphony. She was Director of Operations of the Pasadena Symphony for many years. A tireless volunteer, she was a regular presence at numerous committee and board meetings, home and garden tours, symphony galas, and the athletic and music events of her children. An avid traveler she enjoyed visiting all continents and absorbing local culture. Whether being pulled on a one-person sleigh by reindeer in Lapland, trekking across the desert in Morocco, or racing around Daytona International Speedway at 200mph (Richard Petty Experience); she was all-in for adventure. Her ready smile and no-nonsense business acumen will be missed by all in the community who she touched. She is survived by her children Michael, Claudia, Brian, Rachel, and her many grandchildren. The family asks any donations be directed to the Pasadena Humane Society or Pasadena Conservatory of Music - Young Musicians Program.





