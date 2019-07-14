|
12/19/1939 - 06/17/2019 Gloria Bergman Schubel, beloved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother died on June 17, 2019 in Escondido, CA after a two year struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in 1939 in Minneapolis, MN, Gloria and her brother Craig, were raised in Lakewood, CA. She graduated from Bellflower High School, where she participated in the school band and earned a scholarship to Cal Berkeley. While at Berkeley, she met and married Eckart Schubel (d. 2006), with whom she had three children. She lived in Edmonds, WA for a few years, then settled in Covina, CA with her family. Gloria worked for over 30 years in the West Covina Unified School District, and loved her job as a substitute and as an accounting clerk, particularly because she enjoyed helping her co workers. Gloria was appreciated and respected by all who knew her. After retiring, she started a custom fabric covered box business, which she cherished, and taught Senior Driving Classes for the Automobile Association of Southern California. In her spare time, Gloria loved to read, sew, visit the beach and get together with her friends. Gloria is survived by her brother, Craig Bergman and his wife, Mary Ellen; son Eric and his wife, Sarita, of Diamond Bar; son Craig and his wife, Jennifer, of Big Bear, and daughter Andrea and her husband, Alan, of San Diego. She cherished her ten grandchildren. She will be interred at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery next month. Her children ask that any donations in her memory be made to the . Legacy Funeral Home and Cremation La Mesa, CA (619) 337-1400
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on July 14, 2019