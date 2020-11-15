1/1
Gonzalo M. Rojas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gonzalo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nov. 25, 1924 - Oct. 8, 2020 Gonzalo M. Rojas, a long-time resident of La Puente, CA passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. He was born in the state of Jalisco, Mexico on November 25, 1924. He and his wife, Celia (deceased), arrived in La Puente to make their home shortly after their marriage in the mid 1940's. He remained living in the area that he loved surrounded by family and friends. He was 95 years old. He is survived by his children Maria Garcia, Joe Rojas (Carole), Virginia Jaurequi (Louie), Celia Garcia, and Gonzalo Rojas, Jr. (Cyndi); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. He also has a surviving sister, Angela, and various nieces and nephews. A gravesite service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2161 Fullerton Rd., Rowland Heights, CA on November 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Guests are welcome with required face coverings and distancing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved