June 19, 1921 - April 23, 2019 Harold Raymond "Hal" Eckhart, died April 23, 2019, at age 97, in San Bernardino, California. He was born June 19, 1921, in Los Angeles, to Frank and Gladys Eckhart. His two sisters, Evelyn and Dee, are both deceased. In October, 1945 he married Marilyn Jane Rumery. They celebrated 52 years of marriage a few months before her death in January 1998. He loved her deeply and has missed her terribly these past 21 years. Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather: four children, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren. He graduated from Los Angeles High School. Resident of Monrovia for 72 years. Served in the Army Air Corps as an officer during World War II, in North Africa, Sicily and Italy: 457th Air Service Squadron, 322nd Air Service Group, 12th Air Force. Worked for Bausch & Lomb Optical Company before the war and after, until he retired in 1983, when the company closed its branch office in Los Angeles. Loved woodworking, building model airplanes, preparing Chicken Cacciatore and of course, everything Dodgers. If you 'd like to make a donation in Dad's name we suggest the Carmelite Sisters at Santa Teresita, Duarte Ca. The web site below supports elder care. www.Santa-Teresita.org/support/campaign