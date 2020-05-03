Harold James Hunter, Jr., born February 14, 1933, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. Harold, known to those close to him as "Hal," was raised in San Marino-South Pasadena. Hal enjoyed school and participated modestly in football and track, graduating High School in 1951. He attended Stanford and was affiliated with Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity, graduating in 1955. He was commissioned in the Naval service for two years and returned to study law at Stanford in 1957. Hal married his High School sweetheart, Sally Logan, in July 1957. Sally taught primary school while Hal attended law school. Hal is survived by a son, John Logan Hunter (Brett) and a daughter, Sarah Hunter Abel (John). Also survived by five grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "Ho." Logan Hunter (Dana), Scott Hunter (Emma Sector), Harold Hunter Abel, Sally Abel and Kate Abel. Hal was a trial lawyer in Los Angeles by profession, handling substantial local litigation, primarily specializing in medical malpractice defense work. He was proudly a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers of which he was President in 2003 and recipient of the Lee B. Wenzel Civility Award given for professionalism and ethical standards. He was happily married to Sally for 62 years. She predeceased him in 2018. Hal and Sally enjoyed world travel, attending sporting events, theatre and wonderful and unique outings, including many memorable times with friends and family in Laguna Beach. Hal will be remembered as a genuine, loving, intelligent and kind husband, father, grandfather and friend; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to the challenging times facing the world, services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Directors
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 3, 2020.