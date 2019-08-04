|
Harriet Carnelly Shroads, 94, a resident of Arcadia for almost 60 years, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. She was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Mary and Henry Carnelly, both immigrants from Italy. Harriet graduated from Geneva College, was one of very few women to attend medical school, and soon after married Richard (Dick) Shroads. The family moved to Arcadia in 1960. Harriet was a long-time biology teacher at Oak Avenue School in Temple City and an avid square dancer with the Do-Si-Dos. She was an active member of Co-Weds at the Church of the Good Shepherd and spent many happy hours motor-homing and hiking with dear friends. She volunteered many hours at the church, Methodist Hospital as well as the Arcadia Senior Center. This amazingly caring, strong and intelligent woman will be greatly missed by her 4 children and their spouses, Nancy (Jim) Kevorkian, Judy (Kip) Gomez, Cindi (Ed) Avol and Rick (Theresa) Shroads and her 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In honor of Harriet, donations may be made to the Foothill Unity Center at 790 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019