|
|
May 25, 1923 - Nov. 23, 2019 Long-time resident of Pasadena, Hazel Ruth Walker, 96, went home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughter Ernestine Walker Zadnick (John), five grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Metropolitan Baptist Church at 2283 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena, CA-Pastor Tyrone Skinner. The Reverand Richard Allen will officiate. Viewing will precede the service at 10:00 am. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery 2400 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena. Repast will follow at Mountain View Mausolieum Art Gallery at 2300 N. Marengo Ave., Altadena.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 7, 2019