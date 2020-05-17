Voznick, Henry (Hank) Peter Jan. 3, 1930 - May 10, 2020 Henry (Hank) Peter Voznick, 90, of Royal Oaks, formerly Arcadia California, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020. Mr. Voznick was born in Sweet Hall, Virginia to Thomas Peter Wozniak and Salomae Procko Wozniak. He was the youngest of eight children: Helen Voznick Wroblick (1912-1979), Stella Voznick Mayer (1914-1995), Joseph Voznick (1916-1990), Ann Voznick Kozlowski (1919-2016), Thaddeus (Teddy) Voznick (1921-2011), Josephine Voznick (1926-1986). Mr. Voznick attended the University of Virginia, graduating in 1950, and received his master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University in 1951. He worked at many large firms, including Proctor and Gamble, Bethlehem Foundry and Machine Company, Atlantic Research, Lockheed Corp. before becoming Vice President and General Manager for Wahl Instruments, Inc. In 1998 he started Vertex Water Products in Montclair, California with Hal Voznick. He holds seven U.S. patents for innovation in temperature measurement. He was a deacon, elder and trustee at Arcadia Presbyterian Church, a lifetime member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and a former president and board member of the Santa Anita Oaks Homeowners Assoc. Mr. Voznick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Howard Voznick; three sons, Hal (Carol) Voznick, Daniel (Claudine) Voznick, Steven (Jill) Voznick; seven grandchildren, Trisha (Garrett) Aquirre, Ryan (Cigdem) Voznick, Matthew (Tessa) Voznick, Kristina Voznick, Alexander Voznick, Helena Voznick, Nicolai Voznick; five great grandchildren. Services are postponed due to the LA County Safer at Home measures. Donations can be made to: Mission Committee Arcadia Community Church, 121 Alice St., Arcadia, California 91006





