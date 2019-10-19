|
|
Funeral services for the late Henry Shigeo Miyashiro, 75-year-old, Honolulu, HI born resident of West Covina, who passed away on October 8, 2019, will be held on Sunday, October 27, 10 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden" 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann. Predeceased by his late wife, Setsuko Miyashiro and brothers, Stanley (Jan) and Clifford; survived by his children, Edward (Carina), Stacy (Mark), Marc-Mitchell (Vicky); grandchildren, Fiona, Silas-Henry, Jaden, Gared, Selah, Jason, Tristan, and Kara; siblings, Janet (Paul) Matsuda, Edith (Jack) Uyeyama, and Wilfred (Loretta) Miyashiro. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 19, 2019