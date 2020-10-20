HERBERT MIYAMOTO, age 89 passed away on August 21. Predeceased by his son, Wesley Miyamoto. Beloved husband of Ritsuko Miyamoto; father of Sharon (Jerry) Dotter of MT, Ritchard Miyamoto, Kathi Duncan, Lynn (Bill) Googooian, and Carol (Owen) FitzSimons of CO; grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 11; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 11:00AM at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Gate #10 ( Cherry blossom Lawn) Whitter, CA 90601 www.fukuimortuary.com
(213) 626-0441