|
|
Kathryn Hintzen Harrington June 14, 1958 February 1, 2020 Born in Detroit, Michigan. Died in Cypress, California, after a long struggle with cancer. Beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and teacher. Graduated from South Pasadena High School and California State University, Los Angeles. Dedicated special education teacher for 29 years in ABC School District. She was known for her beautiful sewing and knitting. Survived by her parents, Werner and Janet Hintzen, husband Glenn of 38 years, children Gregory, Daniel, Emily, sister Ellyn Pyka, brother Werner J, grandchildren Ohri, Alina, nieces and nephew.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020