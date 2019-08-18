|
|
November 15, 1929 - July 26, 2019 Howard Milton Sears, Jr. of Arcadia, California passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the age of 89, following a cardiac arrest. Howard was born November 15, 1929, and was the only child of Howard Milton Sears and Anna Catherine Sears (n‚e Tiehen). He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Anne Marie Sears (n‚e Wales). Anne and Howard's surviving family includes their two sons and their families: Richard Freeman Sears and his wife Lisa, their children Ruth (Dwain Blazej), Jesse, and Rose (Stephen Isenberg); and David Milton Sears and his wife Carol, and their children and grandchildren Matthew (Elizabeth), with Negan and Damien, and Ryan (Julia). Howard was a Stanford University graduate, majoring in Journalism. He served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant Commander during the Korean War, working as the radio officer on the cruiser Bremerton in the Pacific Fleet. He stayed with the Naval Reserve until retirement, commanding a reserve unit and doing some teaching. He spent the last 32 years of his career at Aerojet, working for 20 years in specifications and technical publications before moving into program management. At Aerojet he focused on projects related to satellite production, launch, and operations. He wrote of his 12 years in program management, "That was the best part[ of my time at Aerojet]. I was in charge of launching satellite payloads from Cape Canaveral. That involved stuff like climbing around on launch towers and explaining to Air Force colonels why the satellite was busted and couldn't be launched today. My best Aerojet moment came at the end. We closed the doors of the Space Shuttle and, in a beautiful night launch, sent my satellite on a perfect flight." He also volunteered extensively in his community. He enjoyed boating, fishing, bowling, walking his dog, and spending time with his family, friends, and church congregation. A funeral was held on August 6, at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, Arcadia, California, with the Reverend Julie D. Bryant, DMin presiding. Arrangements were under the direction of Douglass & Zook Funeral and Cremation Services, Monrovia, California. Interment of cremated remains was on August 7 at Live Oak Memorial Park, Monrovia, California. Howard was buried next to his father (Howard M. Sears, Sr.). Memorial donations can be made to any of the three organizations with which Howard volunteered most extensively: Friends Outside in Los Angeles County (261 E. Colorado Blvd., Ste. #217, Pasadena, CA 91101), Foothill Unity Center, Inc. (790 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016), or the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration (1881 S. 1st Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Howard will be remembered fondly. No life is a perfect flight, but he came close: He lived well, did good, and was greatly loved.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019