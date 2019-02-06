Home

Aug. 21, 1933 - Jan. 28, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. You will live in our hearts and memories forever. Survived by her loving husband Richard Knickerbocker, sons Mark, Dave and Barry Knickerbocker, daughter Denise Knickerbocker, daughter in law Cheryl Knickerbocker. Also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial Service February 16, 2019 Saint Louise De Marillac Catholic Church at 12:00pm. 1720 E Covina Blvd, Covina, CA 91724 with reception to follow. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. WL00188560-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
