|
|
Aug. 21, 1927 - Mar. 1, 2019 Irene Nora Heinzman born in Vineyard, Utah to Carl Peterson and Isabell Gillies on August 21, 1927, passed away on March 1, 2019, in Covina, CA. Married to William O. Moore from 1946 – 1967. They had three daughters: Sherry Pena, Kaylynn Green (deceased) and Denise Cranford. Married to William L. Heinzman from 1969 until his passing in 1998. She gained 2 sons from that union: Michael and Steven Heinzman. Irene was a dedicated employee of Covina Bowl for 46 years. She was an active and lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed her church service, gardening, needlework and crafts. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, along with numerous family members and close friends. Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1271 Badillo St., Covina, CA 91722. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Charter Hospice, 970 Village Oaks Dr., Covina, CA 91724. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. WL00191960-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019