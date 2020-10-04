Oct 8, 1936 - Sept 18, 2020 Dr. Jack M. Copeland, returned to the Lord on Sept 18, 2020. Jack was raised in Southern California and attended college at USC. Jack met his wife Penny while attending Kansas University where he earned his DDS in Dentistry. Jack and Penny moved to California in 1960 and opened his family practice. Jack practiced dentistry in Glendora for 46 years, served as President of the Glendora School Board, was a member/officer in various service organizations, was an active member of Glenkirk Presbyterian Church and a life-long USC Trojan fan. Jack was predeceased by his wife Penny and is survived by his daughters Carrie and Melanie Mouch (Tommy), son Jack II (Chip) and several grandchildren.





