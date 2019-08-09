|
|
March 20, 1933 - Aug. 4, 2019 Jack Palmquist, formerly of Jamestown, NY, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carol Palmquist, his parents John & Vaunda Palmquist, and his brother Richard Palmquist. Jack is survived by his children Patty (John) Clearman, David (Vickie) Palmquist and Susan (Gibson) Stranahan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sara (Torin) Kirkpatrick, Joelle (Rey) Santiago, Lindsay (Levi) Buck and Carlee Stranahan. Blessed with 3 great grandchildren, Madelyn Kirkpatrick, Jackson Kirkpatrick and John Santiago. He will be remembered as a loving, giving, kind hearted man. Everything was done for his family first. We love you Poppy!! Services will be held at 9:30am on Monday August 12, 2019 at Forest Lawn, Covina Hills Forest Lawn Covina Hills
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019