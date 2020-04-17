Home

James A. Flagg


1937 - 2020
James A. Flagg Obituary
James Albert Flagg, age 83, a longtime resident of Baldwin Park CA, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2020. Born in Brownsville, TN in 1937, James served in the Army during the Korean War, owned small businesses in the San Gabriel Valley, worked for 25 years with the Cintas Corp, coached Little League and attended the First Baptist Church of Baldwin Park. Happily married for 40 years to Barbara Jean Flagg (2002), he is survived by sons Dr. Aaron (Cristina) and Darron (Maria) Flagg; and grandson Philip Flagg. A virtual service is being planned for late May.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020
