James Anthony Ewald Obituary
James Anthony passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2019. He was born in Pasadena September 25, 1964, the son of George and Mary Pat Ewald. He is survived by his mother, George Ewald and Tom Ewald, his sister Mary Therese Ewald and nephew Joshua Ewald. James was a Down's Syndrome person. He lived all of his life at home in Pasadena and regularly attended Villa Esperanza. He will missed by all. James loved to ride in the car, especially if it was raining. Funeral Mass was November 8th at Assumption of the B.V.M. Church, 2640 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Interment followed at Resurrection Cemetery. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Directors.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019
