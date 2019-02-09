|
Feb. 8, 1951 - Jan. 24, 2019 James Dale Hershey II, Vietnam War Purple Heart recipient, and Renaissance man died unexpectedly January 24th, 2019 in Azuza, CA. James was born February 8, 1951 in Litchfield, Minnesota to Lois Helen Lindeen-Hershey and James Dale Hershey I. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jim is survived by his loving wife Brenda Lee Hertz-Hershey and his daughters Allison Elizabeth Hershey and Erin Louise Hershey-Al Gwaiz. We invite families, friends, and veterans to the Celebration of Life on Thursday February 14th at the Glendora United Methodist Church, 201 E. Bennett Ave, CA 91741. An additional Celebration of Life to be held in Marquette, MI at a later date. Services will be recorded. Due to time and distance keeping us apart, we understand if you are unable to attend. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers. There will be no flowers at the church. "Where have all the flowers gone", Joan Baez. Veterans your personal stories of your time with Jim are appreciated and may be mailed to the church. While we heal together we wish for your family to celebrate Valentine's Day together. Some Hershey family favorite ways to celebrate Valentine's Day are by watching a movie together, or by reading good stories: Mary Poppins Returns, Stan & Ollie, The Gospel According to Peanuts. Family Classics- The Wizard of Oz (1939 80th Anniversary 2019), The Snowman, Raymond Brigg's 1982. Acquaintances and family members are also invited to send stories and reflections to the church. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. We invite families, friends, and veterans to the Celebration of Life on Thursday February 14th at the Glendora United Methodist Church, 201 E. Bennett Ave, CA 91741. WL00188900-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019